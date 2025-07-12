Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas bows out of ITF's W50 tournament in Portugal

Diyas lost to her Czech opponent Gabriela Knutson, ranked 217th in the world, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 in the quarterfinal match, that lasted one hour and 59 minutes.

As reported previously, Kazakhstani Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025.