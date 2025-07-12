Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas bows out of ITF's W50 tournament in Portugal
09:44, 12 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas, ranked 246th in the world, failed to advance to the W50 Corroios-Seixal 2025 singles semifinal in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Diyas lost to her Czech opponent Gabriela Knutson, ranked 217th in the world, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 in the quarterfinal match, that lasted one hour and 59 minutes.
