    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas bows out of ITF's W50 tournament in Portugal

    09:44, 12 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas, ranked 246th in the world, failed to advance to the W50 Corroios-Seixal 2025 singles semifinal in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: KTF

    Diyas lost to her Czech opponent Gabriela Knutson, ranked 217th in the world, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 in the quarterfinal match, that lasted one hour and 59 minutes.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstani Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025. 

