Kazakhstan’s Aitbekov claims gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships
07:56, 14 October 2026
Kazakh wrestler Aibek Aitbekov has won a gold medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, Aitbekov defeated Azerbaijan’s Elmir Aliyev 13-4 in the final to claim the world championship title, according to the press service of the Astana Mayor’s Office.
Earlier, Aitbekov beat Ukraine’s Yevhen Pokovba in the semifinals.
As it was reported, Kazakhstan's Viktor Druzin had been nominated for World Aquatics Athlete of the Year title.