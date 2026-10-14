Kazakhstan’s Aitbekov claims gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships

Competing in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, Aitbekov defeated Azerbaijan’s Elmir Aliyev 13-4 in the final to claim the world championship title, according to the press service of the Astana Mayor’s Office.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

Earlier, Aitbekov beat Ukraine’s Yevhen Pokovba in the semifinals.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan's Viktor Druzin had been nominated for World Aquatics Athlete of the Year title.