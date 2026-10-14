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    Kazakhstan’s Aitbekov claims gold at U23 World Wrestling Championships

    07:56, 14 October 2026

    Kazakh wrestler Aibek Aitbekov has won a gold medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Aitbekov
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    Competing in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, Aitbekov defeated Azerbaijan’s Elmir Aliyev 13-4 in the final to claim the world championship title, according to the press service of the Astana Mayor’s Office.

    Aitbekov
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    Earlier, Aitbekov beat Ukraine’s Yevhen Pokovba in the semifinals.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan's Viktor Druzin had been nominated for World Aquatics Athlete of the Year title.

    Sport Wrestling Youth of Kazakhstan Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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