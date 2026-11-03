Kazakhstan's Yunusmetova hauls bronze at World Shooting Championships in Qatar

The Kazakhstani athlete secured third place in the women's 50-meter pistol event, finishing with a score of 537 points.

Türkiye's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan took gold with 546 points, while Armenia's Elmira Karapetyan claimed silver with 542 points.

The bronze marks Kazakhstan's first medal at the championships.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh karateka Sunkar Kanibek had won a gold medal at the WKF World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.