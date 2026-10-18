Kazakh Sunkar Kanibek claims World Junior Karate Championships title

According to the Kazakh Karate Federation, Sunkar Kanibek claimed the junior men's kumite under-76 kg title. In the final, he defeated Scotland's Brody Cullen 4-0 to secure the world championship title.

With the victory, Sunkar Kanibek repeated achievement of Alikhan Kadyrgali, who won the world title in the same weight category in 2024.

Sunkar Kanibek had previously won Karate1 Youth League events in Fujairah and Guadalajara.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.