Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva cruises into Wuhan Open main draw

In the decisive qualifying match, Putintseva faced American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked 73rd in the world and seeded 12th in qualifying.

The Kazakh tennis player dominated the encounter, defeating her opponent in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, in just one hour and seventeen minutes.

With the victory, Putintseva successfully advanced through qualifying to secure a place in the main draw of the prestigious tournament, where she will continue her campaign for the title.

The Wuhan Open is scheduled to run from October 12 till 18.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the second round of the China Open in Beijing.