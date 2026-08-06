Kazakhstan's young water polo players dominate Uruguay at World Championships
16:31, 6 August 2026
Kazakhstan's water polo team has secured its second win at the World Aquatics Men’s U16 Water Polo Championships 2026 in Zagreb, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh water polo players routed Uruguay 22-5 in their third match.
Maxim Sassin of Kazakhstan was named the best player of the match. On August 6, Kazakhstan will face Türkiye.
As written earlier, Kazakhstan lost to Egypt in the tournament opener but bounced back with a win over Singapore in the second match.