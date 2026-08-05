Kazakhstan beats Singapore at World Aquatics Men's U18 Water Polo Championships
12:28, 5 August 2026
Kazakhstan's national team secured its first victory at the World Aquatics Men's U18 Water Polo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, defeating Singapore in its second match of the tournament, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The tightly contested match ended in a draw at the end of regulation before Kazakhstan prevailed 16-15 in the penalty shootout.
Yernar Tlekkabyl was named the match's most valuable player.
Kazakhstan lost its opening match of the tournament to Egypt 9-14.
The Kazakh team will take on Uruguay later on August 5.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a Kazakh athlete takes bronze at the Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan.