Kazakhstan beats Singapore at World Aquatics Men's U18 Water Polo Championships

The tightly contested match ended in a draw at the end of regulation before Kazakhstan prevailed 16-15 in the penalty shootout.

Yernar Tlekkabyl was named the match's most valuable player.

Kazakhstan lost its opening match of the tournament to Egypt 9-14.

The Kazakh team will take on Uruguay later on August 5.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a Kazakh athlete takes bronze at the Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan.