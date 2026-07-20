Kazakhstan’s young biologists win 4 medals at IBO 2026

From July 12 to 19, more than 330 school students from 84 countries competed in the prestigious intellectual contest.

The national team won three silver medals and one bronze, showing its best-ever result at the International Biology Olympiad, first achieved in 1996.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

Medalists:

· Yersultan Kaiyrken - 11th grade student at “Bilim-Innovation” boarding lyceum for gifted boys, Pavlodar region

· Alikhan Ashirkhanov - 9th grade student at “Bilim-Innovation” boarding lyceum, Almaty

· Sofya Zheltova - 11th grade student at NIS Almaty-Medeu

· Yevgeniya Mezhenina - 11th grade student at NIS Karaganda

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

Coaches:

· Leila Askarova - MD, Nazarbayev University

· Ilyas Sakimov - methodologist, “Bilim-Innovation” Foundation

· Kamilya Sadykova - coordinator, Nazarbayev University laboratory

· Dinmukhammed Urazbayev - student, Astana Medical University

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Education, the Kazakh team has participated in the International Biology Olympiad since 1994. In 2025, the national team won four bronze medals.

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.