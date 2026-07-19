Kazakhstan shines at International Chemistry Olympiad 2026

The gold medal was won by Aizere Zheniskhanova, an 11th-grade student at Oskemen-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School.

Silver medals went to:

Abilmansur Kali - 11th-grade student at Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Nura district, Astana

Danil Poletayev- 11th-grade student at Lyceum No. 134, Almaty

Anssar Zhaksylykov - 11th-grade student at Spectrum International School, Astana

Sanzhar Samatuly Begdair, a student at KAIST (South Korea), and Anuar Abaevich Nurtazin, a master of chemistry and economics are the team coaches. Both are winners of international and national school subject Olympiads.

This year’s Olympiad brought together over 350 of the world’s brightest students from more than 90 countries. The schoolstudents faced two rigorous five-hour rounds - theoretical and practical - solving complex chemical problems and conducting laboratory experiments.

The International Chemistry Olympiad is among the seven most prestigious school subject Olympiads worldwide. Kazakhstan has participated in it since 1998 and consistently ranks among the top-performing nations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh students won top honors at Hong Kong robotics championships.