The Kazakh judoka advanced to the final but fell short of claiming gold, bringing Kazakhstan's medal tally at the tournament to six.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Adiya Zhanakhmet had claimed gold in the women's 40 kg weight category, while Yernat Kengesbek (55 kg) and Aslan Yergaliyev (60 kg) had earned silver medals. Gabit Rassulkhаn (60 kg) and Yerik Ussenov (66 kg) had taken bronze.