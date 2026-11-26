Kazakhstan's Yerdaulet Jumabay wins silver at Judo Grand Prix in Tashkent
13:51, 26 November 2026
Kazakh judoka Yerdaulet Zhumabay claimed silver in the men's over 90 kg category as the Cadet Judo Grand Prix in Tashkent drew to a close, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh judoka advanced to the final but fell short of claiming gold, bringing Kazakhstan's medal tally at the tournament to six.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Adiya Zhanakhmet had claimed gold in the women's 40 kg weight category, while Yernat Kengesbek (55 kg) and Aslan Yergaliyev (60 kg) had earned silver medals. Gabit Rassulkhаn (60 kg) and Yerik Ussenov (66 kg) had taken bronze.