Kazakh judokas pocket 5 medals at Grand Prix in Tashkent
17:40, 25 November 2026
Kazakhstan's national judo team claimed one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the Saber Tashkent Grand Prix Cadets in Tashkent, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Adiya Zhanakhmet secured the gold medal in the women's 40 kg weight category.
Yernat Kengesbek (55 kg) and Aslan Yergaliyev (60 kg) took silver medals, while Gabit Rassulkhаn (60 kg) and Yerik Ussenov (66 kg) earned bronze.
Earlier, Kazakh epee fencer Vadim Sharlaimov won a bronze medal at a Fencing World Cup stage in Bern, Switzerland.