Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Saulebekov claims gold at 2025 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana

Bekzod Gofirzhonov of Uzbekistan finished second with a total lift of 341 kg (151 in snatch and 190 in clean and jerk). Sairaj Pardeshi was third with a result of 338 kg (152 in snatch and 186 in clean and jerk).

As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Kira Danilova won the girls’ 69 kg event at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana.