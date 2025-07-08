Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Saulebekov claims gold at 2025 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana
21:51, 8 July 2025
Kazakh athlete Yerassyl Saulebekov finished atop the podium in the men’s 88 kg weight division lifting a total of 344 kg (153 in snatch and 191 in clean and jerk) at the 2025 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee.
Bekzod Gofirzhonov of Uzbekistan finished second with a total lift of 341 kg (151 in snatch and 190 in clean and jerk). Sairaj Pardeshi was third with a result of 338 kg (152 in snatch and 186 in clean and jerk).
