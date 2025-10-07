Kazakhstan's Yemberdi finishes 6th at World Weightlifting Championships in Norway
The World Weightlifting Championships is currently underway in Forde, Norway, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
On another competition day, medals were contested in the 79 kg weight category.
Yedige Yemberdi (Group A) and Petr Khrebtov (Group B) represented Kazakhstan in this division.
Khrebtov lifted a total of 330 kg (147+183), placing sixth in his group.
Yemberdi secured 6th place with a total lift of 351 kg (155+196).
The gold medal was claimed by Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia with a total of 361 kg (157+204). Ri Chong Song of North Korea earned silver with 360 kg (163+197), while Mohamed El-Sayed of Egypt took bronze, also lifting 360 kg (162+198).
