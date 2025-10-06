Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev hauls bronze at WTT China Smash 2025

Kurmangaliyev reached the semifinals, where he faced two-time World Youth Champion Wen Ruibo of China.

The match ended in favor of the Chinese player, 4–0, leaving Kurmangaliyev with the bronze medal.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh athlete secured a hard-fought 4–3 victory over local favorite Li Hechen (China), who holds the titles of World and Asian youth champion in both singles and doubles events.

