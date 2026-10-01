Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva claims Asian Games canoe slalom bronze

Tarantseva competed in the women’s kayak single final, completing the course in 112.23 seconds to take third place.

Japan’s Kurumi Ito claimed gold with a time of 107.60 seconds, while China’s Chen Lin took silver after finishing in 111.70 seconds.

Earlier, Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.