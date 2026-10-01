Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva claims Asian Games canoe slalom bronze
11:54, 1 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Japan, finishing third in canoe slalom, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Tarantseva competed in the women’s kayak single final, completing the course in 112.23 seconds to take third place.
Japan’s Kurumi Ito claimed gold with a time of 107.60 seconds, while China’s Chen Lin took silver after finishing in 111.70 seconds.
Earlier, Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.