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    Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva claims Asian Games canoe slalom bronze

    11:54, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Japan, finishing third in canoe slalom, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva claims Asian Games canoe slalom bronze
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Tarantseva competed in the women’s kayak single final, completing the course in 112.23 seconds to take third place.

    Japan’s Kurumi Ito claimed gold with a time of 107.60 seconds, while China’s Chen Lin took silver after finishing in 111.70 seconds.

    Earlier, Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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