    Kazakhstan’s Yasinskaya storms into two finals at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

    12:24, 13 June 2025

    The Asian Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in Cheongju, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Darya Yasinskaya cruised into two finals of the tournament. The Kazakhstani is set to compete for medals in the floor exercise and vault events.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva has finished sixth in the high jump event at the international FBK Games tournament in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

    gymnastics Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
