Kazakhstan’s Yasinskaya storms into two finals at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships
12:24, 13 June 2025
The Asian Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in Cheongju, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Darya Yasinskaya cruised into two finals of the tournament. The Kazakhstani is set to compete for medals in the floor exercise and vault events.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva has finished sixth in the high jump event at the international FBK Games tournament in Hengelo, the Netherlands.