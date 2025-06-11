Kazakh athlete finishes 6th in high jump at FBK Games in the Netherlands
09:50, 11 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva finished sixth in the high jump event at the international FBK Games tournament in Hengelo, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani athlete cleared 1.80 meters for her personal best in the women's high jump to finish sixth.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia took home the women's high jump gold with a leap of 1.97 meters. Lamara Distin of Jamaica claimed silver with a 1.90 meters jump, while Engla Nilsson of Sweden won bronze after clearing 1.85 meters.
As reported earlier, Matveyeva has claimed silver at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.