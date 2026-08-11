Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova wins Asian title

Prozorova topped the podium in the youth −61 kg category with a total of 204 kg, lifting 94 kg in the snatch and 110 kg in the clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan's Munisa Baltayeva finished second with a total of 200 kg (89+111), while Iran's Hajar Sedeh took bronze with 195 kg (90+105).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prozorova had won two gold medals, setting three world and three Asian records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships.