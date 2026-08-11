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    Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova wins Asian title

    13:07, 11 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova claimed gold at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova wins Asian title
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Prozorova topped the podium in the youth −61 kg category with a total of 204 kg, lifting 94 kg in the snatch and 110 kg in the clean and jerk.

    Uzbekistan's Munisa Baltayeva finished second with a total of 200 kg (89+111), while Iran's Hajar Sedeh took bronze with 195 kg (90+105).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prozorova had won two gold medals, setting three world and three Asian records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships.

    Weightlifting Sport Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Youth of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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