Kazakhstan’s world champion Tashkenbay makes WBC rankings debut

Most of Kazakhstan’s boxers either improved their positions or entered the rankings for the first time.

In the super featherweight division, all three Kazakh boxers moved up one place, with Sultan Zaurbek rising to 16th, Yevgeniy Pavlov to 26th, and Bekman Soilybayev to 38th.

Sanzhar Tashkenbay made his first appearance in the WBC professional rankings, entering the light flyweight division at No. 35. The amateur world champion made his professional debut in late August before claiming the WBA Asia regional title in Astana.

Meiirim Nursultanov remains Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked boxer in the WBC standings, retaining the No. 1 spot in the middleweight division and remaining the leading contender for champion Carlos Adames.

In the super middleweight division, Bek Nurmaganbet moved up one place to No. 12, while Ali Akhmedov retained the No. 28 spot in the light heavyweight rankings.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s unbeaten boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly climbed to second in the WBO super middleweight rankings.