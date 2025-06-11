Kazakhstan's women volleyball team shines with clear victory over Indonesia
09:13, 11 June 2025
Kazakhstan's women volleyball team extended their winning run at the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the third round, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan claimed a clear victory over Indonesia with a score of 3:0 (25-17, 25-12, 26-24).
Kazakhstan previously defeated New Zealand and Mongolia. The Central Asian nation now tops Group B with nine points.
