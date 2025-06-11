EN
    Kazakhstan's women volleyball team shines with clear victory over Indonesia

    09:13, 11 June 2025

    Kazakhstan's women volleyball team extended their winning run at the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam, after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the third round, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's women volleyball team shines at tournament in Vietnam
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan claimed a clear victory over Indonesia with a score of 3:0 (25-17, 25-12, 26-24).

    Kazakhstan previously defeated New Zealand and Mongolia. The Central Asian nation now tops Group B with nine points.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani para powerlifter David Degtyarev has set a national record.

    Nariman Mergalym
