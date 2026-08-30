Kazakhstani junior cyclists win team sprint gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships

On the second day of the competition in the Thai capital, Kazakhstan’s trio of Zeinolla Azamatuly, Ilya Kuvarin and Mansur Bralin delivered a strong performance to claim the top spot.

The Kazakhstani riders demonstrated strong preparation, high speed and effective teamwork to secure the junior team sprint title.

Another Kazakhstani trio - Vadim Belugin, Viktor Golov and Ramazan Mukhtar - finished fifth in the team sprint.

Athletes from 21 countries are taking part in the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Bangkok.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Team would take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Bretagne Classic - CIC, which will be held in France on August 30.