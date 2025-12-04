Kazakhstan’s Weightlifting Federation expands doping testing to 500 checks per year

This was announced by the Federation’s sports manager, Darkhan Kosantayev.

According to him, with the arrival of the new leadership headed by Gaji Gajiyev, the emphasis has shifted toward systematic prevention of violations.

We conduct 6-7 anti-doping seminars a year for athletes and coaches. We introduced a system: without a certificate confirming completion, you are not allowed to participate - this applies even to teenagers aged 12, 13, and 14. A coach also cannot represent their region if they do not have the certificate, says the sports manager.

The Weightlifting Federation has significantly expanded the scale of testing.

Last year we conducted around 500 doping tests. This is the best indicator in Kazakhstan - no one else conducts more doping checks than we do, stated Kosantayev.

The checks are carried out both during competitions and across the regions.

We conduct checks during competitions: after the awards ceremony, athletes go straight to testing. We also conduct unscheduled checks: we receive the application list for the championship a month in advance, and officers travel to the regions, he noted.

The sports manager also described the nature of the violations found.

There are unscheduled checks, but these are not for athletes registered for the championship. Those who get ‘caught’ are usually not using steroids, but more often hormones, he said.

Commenting on international cases, including that of Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Kosantayev pointed out that each athlete is personally responsible for their actions.

If he says he did not take anything, we trust him. We will always defend our athletes, he stressed.

