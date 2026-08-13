Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Nurzhan Zhumabay claims two golds, sets two Asian records in Tashkent

The Kazakhstani lifter opened his campaign with a 159kg snatch, securing the gold medal in the discipline. He then lifted 195kg in the clean and jerk to claim a second gold.

Zhumabay finished with a 354kg total in the two-lift competition, taking the overall title in his weight category.

The result was accompanied by two new Asian records, further highlighting the performance of the Kazakhstani athlete, who was the youngest competitor in the 95kg division.

Zhumabay arrived in Tashkent as the reigning 2026 world champion. He is coached by Azamat Nurullaev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Akzhol Kurmanbek had won two gold medals at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, setting a new continental record in the 85kg category.