Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Beibarys Yerseit becomes two-time medalist at 2025 Asian Youth Games
Weightlifter Beibarys Yerseit of Kazakhstan grabbed silver and bronze medals at the ongoing 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani athlete posted 123 kg in the snatch to secure the second place in the category of -65 kg.
Choe Jin Myong of North Korea claimed gold (124 kg), while Abdullah Almohaimeed of Saudi Arabia took home bronze (122 kg).
Beibarys Yerseit also settled for a bronze medal in the boy’s -65 kg clean and jerk event, with a result of 152 kg.
Nguyen Thanh Duy of Viet Nam snatched a gold medal while setting a new Asian youth record in the boy’s 65 kg clean and jerk category, with a lift of 156 kg. Coming in second was Wang Bohang of China with a result of 155 kg.
