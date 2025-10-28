Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Beibarys Yerseit becomes two-time medalist at 2025 Asian Youth Games

The Kazakhstani athlete posted 123 kg in the snatch to secure the second place in the category of -65 kg.

Choe Jin Myong of North Korea claimed gold (124 kg), while Abdullah Almohaimeed of Saudi Arabia took home bronze (122 kg).

Beibarys Yerseit also settled for a bronze medal in the boy’s -65 kg clean and jerk event, with a result of 152 kg.

Nguyen Thanh Duy of Viet Nam snatched a gold medal while setting a new Asian youth record in the boy’s 65 kg clean and jerk category, with a lift of 156 kg. Coming in second was Wang Bohang of China with a result of 155 kg.

