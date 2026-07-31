Kazakhstan’s water diplomacy initiatives commended in Japan

The parties discussed on Friday current issues on the global water agenda and prospects for cooperation in water resources management.

The Kazakh diplomat presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, highlighting its potential to strengthen global water governance, enhance coordination among existing international mechanisms, and promote inclusive dialogue.

Yutaka Hosomi highly praised Kazakhstan’s water diplomacy initiatives, describing them as timely and of significant international importance. He noted that today’s water challenges require a comprehensive approach that takes into account the interlinkages between water security, climate change, sustainable development, and international security.

The two sides also reaffirmed their interest in expanding Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation in water resources, including strengthening water security and promoting partnerships between research institutions and civil society organizations of the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Japan Water Week. During the international symposium Thinking Future of Water, Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed participants on the water challenges facing Central Asia and Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at addressing them.

The Japan Water Forum brings together around 100 leading Japanese organizations engaged in water policy, water resources management, and sustainable development. It also serves as the secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Water Forum and the Asia-Pacific Water Summit.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.