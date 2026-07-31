President Tokayev sends condolences to Japanese Prime Minister
17:21, 31 July 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the devastating earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of those killed and the people of Japan over the heavy loss of life caused by the disaster. The Kazakh President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture had risen to 34.