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    President Tokayev sends condolences to Japanese Prime Minister

    17:21, 31 July 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the devastating earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev sends condolences to Japanese Prime Minister
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of those killed and the people of Japan over the heavy loss of life caused by the disaster. The Kazakh President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture had risen to 34.

     

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Condolence letters Earthquake Japan Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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