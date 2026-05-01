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    Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin wins bronze at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

    20:20, 1 May 2026

    The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 has kicked off in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin wins bronze at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup
    Photo credit: NOC

    On day one of the event, Viktor Druzin earned a bronze medal for Kazakhstan by placing third in the men’s solo technical routine with a score of 232.5350.

    In the same event, his teammate Aldiyar Ramazanov narrowly missed the podium, settling for fourth place.

    Britain’s Ranjuo Tomblin won gold with 245.6850 points, while China’s Guo Muye took second place with 245.2684.

    The tournament will run through May 3.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan bags three gold medals at the Junior ISSF World Cup. 

    Sport Swimming China National Olympic Committee
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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