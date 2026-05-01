Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin wins bronze at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

On day one of the event, Viktor Druzin earned a bronze medal for Kazakhstan by placing third in the men’s solo technical routine with a score of 232.5350.

In the same event, his teammate Aldiyar Ramazanov narrowly missed the podium, settling for fourth place.

Britain’s Ranjuo Tomblin won gold with 245.6850 points, while China’s Guo Muye took second place with 245.2684.

The tournament will run through May 3.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan bags three gold medals at the Junior ISSF World Cup.