Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin in world artistic swimming Top-10

The Kazakh athlete gained 197.9225 points and finished 8th in the men's artistic swimming solo free program .

Russian Aleksander Maltsev claimed gold medal with 229.5613 points. Silver medal went to China’s Muye Guo who took 220,1926 points, and bronze was awarded to Italy’s Filippo Pelati (213.9850 points).

Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan finished 7th at Artistic Swimming World Championships