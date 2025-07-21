Kazakhstan finishes 7th at Artistic Swimming World Championships

Team Kazakhstan included Nargiza Bolatova, Yasmin Tuyakova, Dayna Dzhamanchalova, Xenia Makarova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Anna Pavlevtsova and Valeriya Stolbunova.

China took gold with 348.4779 points, silver went to Japan (334.7232) and bronze to the team from Spain (321.1328).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan added a fourth medal to its tally at the 2025 FISU World University Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.