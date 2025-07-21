EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan finishes 7th at Artistic Swimming World Championships

    08:46, 21 July 2025

    With a result of 277.8196 points, the Kazakhstani squad ended up seventh in the artistic swimming team free routine at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan finishes 7th at Artistic Swimming World Championships
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    Team Kazakhstan included Nargiza Bolatova, Yasmin Tuyakova, Dayna Dzhamanchalova, Xenia Makarova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Anna Pavlevtsova and Valeriya Stolbunova.

    China took gold with 348.4779 points, silver went to Japan (334.7232) and bronze to the team from Spain (321.1328).

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan added a fourth medal to its tally at the 2025 FISU World University Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany. 

    Sport Swimming Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All