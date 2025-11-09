EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Vekhov earns double gold at Junior Short Track World Cup stage

    20:37, 9 November 2025

    Kazakh speed skater Bogdan Vekhov again showcased a brilliant performance at the ISU Junior Short Track World Cup stage in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Bogdan Vekhov
    Photo credit: NOC

    On the final day of the competition, Vekhov confidently finished first in the 1,000-meter A final. Thus, he secured his second gold medal of the tournament.

    A day earlier, the young athlete had already triumphed in the 1,500-meter race.

    Kazakhstan Sport Speed Skating Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All