Kazakhstan's Vekhov earns double gold at Junior Short Track World Cup stage
20:37, 9 November 2025
Kazakh speed skater Bogdan Vekhov again showcased a brilliant performance at the ISU Junior Short Track World Cup stage in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
On the final day of the competition, Vekhov confidently finished first in the 1,000-meter A final. Thus, he secured his second gold medal of the tournament.
A day earlier, the young athlete had already triumphed in the 1,500-meter race.