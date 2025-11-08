Kazakhstan takes three medals at Junior Short Track World Cup leg
Kazakhstan’s short track team claimed three medals at the ongoing ISU Junior Short Track World Cup stage in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakh speed skater Bogdan Vekhov took the top spot, winning gold in the 1500-meter race.
Polina Omelchuk earned bronze in the 1000-meter event.
In the mixed relay, the Kazakhstan team secured silver.
As previously reported, the ISU Junior Short Track World Cup stage in Astana continues through November 9, marking the first time the city has hosted this tournament.