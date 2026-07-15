Kazakhstan's vehicle fleet surpasses 6 million

Passenger cars account for the lion's share of the vehicle fleet, with Almaty remaining the leader in registered vehicles.

According to the bureau, there are 5,053,664 cars, 493,656 trucks, 89,467 buses and vans, 74,193 motorcycles, 262,334 trailers, and 52,599 other types of vehicles in Kazakhstan.

Gasoline remains the most common fuel, powering 4.4 million vehicles. Nearly 368,000 run on natural gas, 321,500 on diesel, and 114,300 use hybrid systems. Battery electric vehicles account for 25,254 registrations.

Among cars, the most common engine size falls between 1.5 and 2.0 liters, with more than 2.1 million vehicles in that range. Some 1.1 million cars have engines under 1.5 liters, while about 80,000 have engines over 4.0 liters.

A substantial portion of Kazakhstan's fleet consists of cars more than two decades old. At the same time, 304,000 passenger cars are three years old or newer.

In June 2026, Kazakhstan registered 167,878 vehicles, including 146,698 passenger cars. Most registrations were for used vehicles: 121,456 were re-registered, compared to 25,242 new registrations.

Almaty leads the country with 733,319 registered vehicles, followed by the Almaty region (646,939), Astana (461,103), the Turkistan region (410,832), and the Karaganda region (384,091). The fewest registrations are in the Ulytau region (37,331).

As written earlier, the Statistics Bureau revealed the highest-paid regions of Kazakhstan.