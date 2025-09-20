Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil production nears 600,000 tons

In particular, sunflower oil production increased by 27.2%, rising from 411.9 thousand tons to 523.9 thousand tons.

In 2024, the area under oilseed crops totaled 2.9 million ha, and in 2025 it was expanded to 4.0 million ha, of which 1.7 million ha were planted with sunflower.

The largest shares of oilseed cultivation are found in the North Kazakhstan region (23.3%), Kostanay region (23%), Pavlodar region (12.5%), Abai region (10.2%), Akmola region (9.2%), and East Kazakhstan region (7.7%).

By the end of 2024, the oilseed harvest reached 3.3 million tons, a 53% increase from 2.1 million tons in 2023.

Currently, 88 processing enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan, with a combined annual capacity to process up to 4.7 million tons of oilseeds. In 2024, the country produced 757.1 thousand tons of vegetable oil (+12.6% compared to 2023), including 640.3 thousand tons of sunflower oil (+19.2%).

Vegetable oil exports in 2024 grew by 29% year-on-year. The main destinations were China (42.4%), Uzbekistan (35.4%), Tajikistan (12.7%), Afghanistan (3.2%), Kyrgyzstan (1.4%), as well as Latvia and Turkmenistan (1.8%).

The increase in vegetable oil production in Kazakhstan reflects consistent efforts to expand cultivated areas, modernize processing facilities, and enhance state support for the agro-industrial sector.

