Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil manufacturing grows by 26%

The most areas under oilseed crops are recorded in North Kazakhstan up to 23.3%, Kostanay region up to 23%, Pavlodar region up to 12.5%, Abai region up to 10.2%, Akmola region up to 9.2% and East Kazakhstan up to 7.7%.

There are 88 vegetable oil refinery plants in Kazakhstan with a capacity of 4 million tons a year, mainly in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions. The country’s oil manufacturing rose by 12% in 2024 to 753,000 tons, this January-February it soared by 26.7% to reach 158,100 tons. Vegetable oil production jumped by 22.4% to hit 138,200 tons.

Oil exports increased by 12% in 2024 to stand at 582,100 tons. The main export markets for Kazakhstan’s oil are China (42.4%), Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Turkmenistan.

Earlier Kazakhstan reported 4.7% increase in butter production.