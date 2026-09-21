Kazakhstan’s Vassilyev claims bronze at Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix in Poland
07:14, 21 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s ski jumper Danil Vassilyev claimed the bronze medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix held in the Romanian city of Râșnov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Vassilyev finished the competition with 233.5 points, securing a place among the top three athletes.
American Jason Colby won the event with 244.9 points, while Poland’s Paweł Wąsek finished second with 234.1 points.
Another Kazakhstani competitor, Ilya Mizernykh, scored 219.6 points and finished 15th.
Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Team rider Max Kanter had won the Belgian one-day race Gooikse Pijl p/b Lotto.