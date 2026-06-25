Kazakhstan's unemployment rate falls to 4.5%

According to Tuyakbayev, claims circulating on social media about widespread unemployment do not reflect the official statistics.

“Our unemployment rate stands at 4.5%. Compared to the same period last year, it has decreased by 0.1 percentage points,” he said.

The first vice minister added that 377,000 people had independently applied to employment centers for assistance.

Tuyakbayev said the labor market remains stable, with strong demand for workers reflected in the large number of available vacancies.

“Unemployment remains at a safe level. No country has completely eliminated unemployment. If Kazakhstan were facing mass unemployment, there would not be 100,000 vacancies or a need to attract foreign workers,” he said.

He also urged the public to rely on official data and statistics rather than unverified information shared on social media.

As Qazinform reported in February, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered improvements in the quality of employment and the pension system.