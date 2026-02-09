President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the priority areas of the ministry’s activities in 2026 and employment promotion.

According to Yertayev, the ministry plans to switch from temporary employment to the creation of stable and quality jobs, along with increased labor mobility and a closer alignment of the education system with labor market needs. Special attention will be given to engaging young people, including those in the NEET category.

The minister also presented plans aimed at improvement of the targeted social assistance system. In his words, the ministry plans to improve the targeting of social support through the digital assessment tools, as well as to expand the practice of social contract with mandatory engagement of working-age recipients in employment measures.

The minister also reported about the measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system and to maintain a decent level of pension payments.

Special attention in the report was devoted to the issues of social protection for persons with disabilities. The ministry plans to further develop per capita financing of specialized social services, raise quality standards, expand access to rehabilitation services and technical aids, and ensure inclusive employment

Askarbek Yertayev informed the President about the plans to implement the 2030 Migration Policy Concept. It is planned to increase the manageability and predictability of migration processes, balance internal migration, and improve the regulation of labor migration with a focus on protecting the domestic labor market.

The Head of State set a number of instructions aimed at improving the quality of employment and incomes of the population, strengthening the targeting of social support, enhancing the pension system, implementing a balanced migration policy, developing inclusive approaches in social protection, and strengthening the system of occupational safety and prevention of labor risks through the use of digital solutions.

