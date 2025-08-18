Ulytau region to build social facilities up to 60 bln tenge

The governor reported on the region’s development prospects, socioeconomic development priorities, investment projects, and initiatives aimed at improving people’s living standards.

Photo credit: Ulytau region akimat

He said this year the region will develop important infrastructure projects worth over 60 billion tenge using funds of subsoil users, private funds and Qazaqstan Khalkyna Public Fund.

A contemporary congress hall, a palace of schoolchildren, an ice rink for 1,500 seats with a pool, a children’s and youth sports academy, fitness centers, a mosque, an outpatient clinic, a kindergarten and others will be built in the region.

For example, the congress center is a multifunctional building designed to host various events, such as conferences, forums, exhibitions, concerts, and official receptions.

14 facilities worth 33.7 billion tenge, including a hockey club, a community center in Zhanaarka village, etc., will be built across the region.