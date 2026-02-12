Kazakhstan’s U23 Weightlifting Championship kicks off in Shymkent

The tournament has brought together more than 200 of the country’s top athletes from 16 regions, all competing at the Athletics Arena for national titles and new personal bests.

Photo credit: The Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony underscored the scale of the event, bringing together a number of distinguished guests. Among them were first deputy akim of Shymkent Aidyn Karimov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and President of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, Vice President of the Republican Weightlifting Federation and President of the Shymkent Weightlifting Federation Murat Zholdykhozhayev, heads of regional federations, members of Kazakhstan’s national weightlifting team, as well as renowned gymnast Aliya Yussupova.

At the opening ceremony, coaches received letters of appreciation on behalf of akim (mayor) of Shymkent, Gabit Syzdykbekov, for their role in advancing sport. The city’s Weightlifting Federation further unveiled a prize fund for the competition.

Photo credit: The Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan

“We are striving to create high-level conditions for athlete preparation and the organization of national weightlifting championships. This is an important step and strong motivation for Kazakh weightlifters to achieve success on the international stage. Our goal is to promote sport and raise a healthy, athletic generation,” said chief organizer of the championship, Murat Zholdykhozhayev.

The championship will continue through February 16. Athletes are demonstrating a high level of technical skill in the snatch and the clean and jerk events. The tournament serves as a key stage in selecting promising athletes for Kazakhstan’s senior national team.

