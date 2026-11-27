The 26-year-old lifter from the Kostanay region, coached by Dmitry Tsarenko and Grigory Ziberov, topped the women's -41 kg division.

In the main best-lift competition, Kabyl cleared 100 kg to secure a comfortable win. She also claimed gold in the total-lift event with 297 kg across three attempts.

Türkiye's Reyhan Polat took silver in the best-lift event, while Russian Tatiana Zhavoronkova won bronze. Both lifted 94 kg, with Polat finishing ahead on lighter body weight. In the three-attempt total, Zhavoronkova took silver (273 kg) ahead of Polat (272 kg).

Fellow Kazakh lifters Danagul Yeszhanova and Arianna Kobzar placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the senior division.

"For me, the feeling is incredible because it was a long road to this medal, and I feel at peace because I dreamt of this medal," Tursynay Kabyl said after her win. "I'm getting ready for the Paralympics — there are two more years to go. I hope everything will be fine."

The victory marks Kabyl's first world championship gold medal. She previously won two Asian Para Games silver medals, including in Nagoya in October 2026, and finished sixth at her Paralympic debut in Paris in 2024.

Besides, on the opening day, Arianna Kobzar won gold in the junior under 20 women's -41 kg category. The athlete from Kostanay lifted 54 kg, qualifying for Kazakhstan's Master of Sport, International Class title.

The World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain, which runs through December 2, brings together 258 athletes from 41 countries. Kazakhstan's 23-member squad (13 men and 10 women) will compete in individual, pair, and mixed team events.

Earlier, we wrote about champion David Degtyarev’s main motivation and sporting philosophy.