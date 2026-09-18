Kazakhstan’s Transport Accident Investigation Center joins ISASI

The announcement followed an online meeting on Wednesday between Darkhan Katyshev, chairman of the Management Board of the Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Center, and Barbara Dunn, President of ISASI. The two sides discussed opportunities for further professional cooperation, including the exchange of practical experience and international approaches to investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

Key areas of cooperation will include professional training, participation in ISASI events, and the exchange of technical information, methodological materials and investigation practices.

The Center said membership in ISASI will help strengthen its institutional and professional capacity, improve investigation procedures and expand international cooperation in aviation safety.

It also described the move as an important step toward integrating Kazakhstan’s national aviation accident and incident investigation system into the international professional community and reaffirmed its commitment to objective, independent and comprehensive investigations aimed at preventing future accidents and improving flight safety.

ISASI is an international professional organization for specialists involved in aviation accident investigation, risk management and accident prevention. It brings together individual and corporate members from more than 70 countries, including accident investigation authorities, aviation administrations, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, academic institutions and military organizations. The organization is headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, USA.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Center for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents had signed a memorandum of understanding.