Kazakhstan moves to strengthen national aviation accident investigation system

The memorandum is designed to enhance cooperation, delineate the roles and responsibilities of the two organizations, boost flight safety and improve Kazakhstan’s national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

The document was signed by Michael Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, and Darkhan Katyshev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents.

Under the agreement, the organizations will develop long-term cooperation, regularly exchange information and expertise, and coordinate organizational and procedural matters within their respective areas of responsibility.

A key area of cooperation will be the further development of Kazakhstan’s national aviation accident and incident investigation system in line with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This includes the provisions of Annexes 13 and 19 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The memorandum also provides for cooperation in exchanging data and analytical materials, improving legislation and existing procedures, developing mechanisms for inter-organizational interaction, and implementing international best practices in aviation accident investigation and prevention.

The two sides will also jointly prepare for ICAO activities and audits, including the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme - Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA).

A key principle of the memorandum is the clear division of responsibilities and competencies between the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Center for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents when conducting investigations into aviation accidents and incidents.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen the exchange of information and professional expertise, improve the identification and prevention of risk factors, and support the continued adoption of international standards and best practices in flight safety.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and ICAO signed an agreement on air accident investigation.