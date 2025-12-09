Kazakhstan’s transit cargo hits 29.4 mln tons

For the past ten months, key indicators have demonstrated positive growth. The country’s transport services grew by 20.7%, while capital investments rose by 18.4%.

Cargo transported by road totaled 288 million tons, that is 1.7% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

Automated measuring stations increased detection of violations and boosted budget revenues tenfold. Integration with the Prosecutor General’s Office resulted in over 10,000 penalty orders in five months.

He said Kazakhstan conducts road cargo transportation with 42 countries.

Passenger traffic reached 13.1 million, up 6.5% compared to last year.

The e-Freight system, aligned with IATA standards, is now used by all airports and airlines in Kazakhstan. Work is underway to integrate customs declarations, phytosanitary, and veterinary controls to achieve full automation of business processes.

The Minister said cargo volume reached 380.3 million tons, marking a 7.9% increase year-on-year.

Earlier, Minister Sauranbayev also reported that 13,000 kilometers of roads were built or repaired in 2025.