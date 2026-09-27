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    Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games bronze

    15:12, 27 September 2026

    Kazakhstan's trampoline athlete Yerlan Tasmagambetov has won a bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games gold
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    In the superfinal competition, 22-year-old Tasmagambetov scored 54.69 points, placing third and securing his first-ever Asian Games award.

    Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games gold
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Gold and silver medals were claimed by Chinese Yan Langyu (65.09) and Wang Zisai (63.83).

    Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games gold
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Another Kazakh trampoline athlete, Roman Barkov, failed to reach the superfinal stage and placed 8th in the final protocol.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed its first medal in artistic swimming at the Asian Games 2026.

     

    Sport Society Asian Games Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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