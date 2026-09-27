Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games bronze
15:12, 27 September 2026
Kazakhstan's trampoline athlete Yerlan Tasmagambetov has won a bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the superfinal competition, 22-year-old Tasmagambetov scored 54.69 points, placing third and securing his first-ever Asian Games award.
Gold and silver medals were claimed by Chinese Yan Langyu (65.09) and Wang Zisai (63.83).
Another Kazakh trampoline athlete, Roman Barkov, failed to reach the superfinal stage and placed 8th in the final protocol.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed its first medal in artistic swimming at the Asian Games 2026.