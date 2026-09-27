Kazakhstan’s trampoline athlete takes Asian Games bronze

In the superfinal competition, 22-year-old Tasmagambetov scored 54.69 points, placing third and securing his first-ever Asian Games award.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

Gold and silver medals were claimed by Chinese Yan Langyu (65.09) and Wang Zisai (63.83).

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

Another Kazakh trampoline athlete, Roman Barkov, failed to reach the superfinal stage and placed 8th in the final protocol.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed its first medal in artistic swimming at the Asian Games 2026.