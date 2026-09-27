Kazakhstan claims its first medal in artistic swimming at Asian Games
10:21, 27 September 2026
Team Kazakhstan claimed bronze medal in artistic swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Sports Development Directorate, the two-day competition featured the duet technical routine and duet free routine.
World champions Nargiza Bolatova and Yasmin Tuyakova represented Kazakhstan.
The duet gained 565.7326 points and finished third in two programs.
Chinese team grabbed the gold medal with 640.3576 points, and silver medal went to Japanese swimmers, who finished with 601.3576 points.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed gold medal in the women's marathon race walk event in Japan.