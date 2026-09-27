Kazakhstan claims its first medal in artistic swimming at Asian Games

According to the Sports Development Directorate, the two-day competition featured the duet technical routine and duet free routine.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

World champions Nargiza Bolatova and Yasmin Tuyakova represented Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

The duet gained 565.7326 points and finished third in two programs.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

Chinese team grabbed the gold medal with 640.3576 points, and silver medal went to Japanese swimmers, who finished with 601.3576 points.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed gold medal in the women's marathon race walk event in Japan.