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    Kazakhstan claims its first medal in artistic swimming at Asian Games

    10:21, 27 September 2026

    Team Kazakhstan claimed bronze medal in artistic swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    artistic swimming, Asian Games
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    According to the Sports Development Directorate, the two-day competition featured the duet technical routine and duet free routine.

    artistic swimming, Asian Games
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    World champions Nargiza Bolatova and Yasmin Tuyakova represented Kazakhstan.

    Artistic swimming, Asian Games
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    The duet gained 565.7326 points and finished third in two programs.

    Artistic swimming, Asian Games
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / NOC

    Chinese team grabbed the gold medal with 640.3576 points, and silver medal went to Japanese swimmers, who finished with 601.3576 points.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed gold medal in the women's marathon race walk event in Japan.

    Kazakhstan Sport Asian Games Swimming
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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