Kazakhstan’s traditional crafts showcased at BRICS Bazaar 2026 in New Delhi

The event brings together artisans and artists from across the BRICS community, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the cultural heritage and contemporary creative work of the participating countries.

Kazakhstan is represented at the bazaar by artist Togzhan Babieva from Uralsk, who works in decorative and applied arts.

Her display features wall-relief panels, decorative talismans, felt furnishings and other artworks inspired by Kazakh heritage. Working with mixed media, Babieva uses traditional ornaments and forms to explore themes of family, unity and cultural identity.

Speaking to Qazinform, Babieva said this was her first time taking part in an event connected with such a high-level international gathering.

Babieva said she brought works that, in her view, reflect elements of Kazakh national culture and everyday life.

“Since I work in mixed media, I brought paintings that show our way of life, as well as works that speak about our mentality,” she said.

According to the artist, family and unity are central themes in Kazakh culture, and she sought to express them through traditional ornaments and symbolic forms.

Some of the works incorporate the shape of a tumar, a traditional Kazakh amulet. Babieva said the details in her compositions also carry symbolic meanings, including references to children and a large family.

Photo Credit: Arman Aisutlan / Qazinform

One of the works on display, The Power of the Earth, was created specifically for the event. Babieva described the painting as reflecting the broader message of cooperation and peace associated with the international gathering.

Babieva said India is represented through the image of a sacred cow, while a bull standing on a mountain symbolizes strength. The mountain is decorated with Kazakh symbols, creating a visual link between the two cultures.

Photo Credit: Arman Aisutlan / Qazinform

At the same time, a small bird appears in the composition as a symbol of happiness, dreams and the fragility of peace.

The BRICS Summit is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Under India's 2026 chairship, the grouping is focusing on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and India reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal.