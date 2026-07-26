Astana, New Delhi vow to deepen political dialogue, expand cooperation

The sides discussed the current state of Kazakhstan-India relations and highlighted their shared interest in further developing political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across different areas.

A key focus of the talks was cooperation within BRICS. Ashikbayev congratulated India on assuming the 2026 BRICS chairmanship under the theme “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, expressing confidence in the successful implementation of its priorities.

Kazakhstan emphasized its readiness, as a BRICS partner country, to contribute to joint initiatives in areas including trade and investment, transport connectivity, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, energy, and sustainable development.

The officials also discussed preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12-13, including its agenda and organizational matters.

During the bilateral discussions, the sides reviewed opportunities to expand economic and investment cooperation, with particular attention given to energy, transport and logistics, critical minerals, digital technologies, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The meeting also covered broader multilateral cooperation. Ashikbayev presented Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives to establish an International Water Organization, an International Agency for Biological Security, and a Global Coalition of Countries for Primary Health Care, expressing hope for India’s support.

The sides further exchanged views on the future development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and India confirmed their intention to continue joint efforts aimed at further strengthening their strategic partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and India's Tamil Nadu explore expanding trade and economic cooperation.