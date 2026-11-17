The Orenburg region is one of Kazakhstan's key border partners. According to updated data, trade between Kazakhstan's regions and the Orenburg region grew 13.7% year-on-year to $641.7 million in 2025. It reached $400.5 million in January–September this year.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the presidents of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation have established a constant, trusting dialogue, creating a good basis for developing the two countries' economic ties, individual regions and enterprises.

"Last year, trade between Kazakhstan and Russia reached around $27 billion. We are close to the goal set by our heads of state — reaching $30 billion. As for the Orenburg region, the dynamics this year are good, and our trade volumes are growing: more than $640 million is accounted for by the Orenburg region," he said.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The Orenburg region governor highlighted steady growth in trade and economic relations, focusing on border cooperation.

"Kazakhstan is one of our largest trading partners. Kazakhstan accounts for almost 20% or one-fifth of the Orenburg region's total foreign trade with all partner regions. We supply agricultural products and industrial goods, and receive cable and chemical products, foodstuffs, and consumer goods from Kazakhstan. Passenger and freight flows through checkpoints are growing every year. Industrial cooperation is particularly important. I am confident we can significantly boost our economic ties in the agro-industrial sector," Yevgeny Solntsev said.

The two sides identified areas for unlocking the existing mutual trade potential. In particular, they discussed developing transport and logistics infrastructure, expanding air links, industrial and agricultural cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people ties.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Following the meeting, the relevant state bodies were instructed to provide the necessary support for implementing joint initiatives.

As previously reported, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia's Leningrad region reached $400 million.