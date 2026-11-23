The figures come from the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) latest World Intellectual Property Indicators 2026 report, which tracks global trends in intellectual property protection.

Kazakhstan bucks global trend

The most striking contrast emerged in industrial design activity. Worldwide, the number of designs contained in applications fell by 4.3% to approximately 1.49 million. Kazakhstan, meanwhile, recorded a 40.3% increase.

Among selected intellectual property offices in low- and middle-income economies outside the global top 20, Algeria posted the strongest growth at 88.2%. Kazakhstan followed with 40.3%, ahead of Argentina (34.5%) and the Philippines (21.4%).

Domestic applicants accounted for most of Kazakhstan's growth, contributing 37.9 percentage points to the overall increase. Foreign applicants contributed another 2.4 percentage points.

Industrial design protection covers a product's appearance rather than its technical features. It can apply to furniture, electronics, packaging and other goods.

Patent applications also rise in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan also recorded positive momentum in patent activity. According to WIPO, the number of patent applications received by the country's intellectual property office increased by 17.9% in 2025.

Kazakhstan was among the fastest-growing countries in the selected group of low- and middle-income economies. Algeria led with a 36.4% increase, followed by Tunisia (20.9%), Kazakhstan (17.9%) and Uzbekistan (14.1%).

Globally, patent applications reached a record 3.95 million, up 6% from 2024. This marked the fastest annual growth since 2016.

China remained the world's leading source of patent applications, with applicants based in the country filing more than 1.9 million applications worldwide. The United States followed with 489,766 and Japan with 466,301.

India recorded particularly strong growth. Patent filings surged by 37.5% to 105,163, surpassing the 100,000 mark for the first time.

Asia continued to strengthen its position as the global center of patent activity. In 2025, intellectual property offices across the region received 71.2% of all patent applications worldwide, compared with 61.9% a decade earlier.

Trademark activity gains momentum in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan also reported growth in trademark activity. The number of goods and services classes specified in trademark applications increased by 17.8% in 2025.

Among the selected offices in low- and middle-income economies, Kazakhstan was one of the fastest-growing. Nigeria ranked first with a 34.6% increase, followed by Pakistan (22.6%). Kazakhstan came next with 17.8%, ahead of Peru (15.6%).

Trademark registrations provide another perspective on business activity. Companies use trademarks to protect names, logos and other distinctive signs that distinguish their products and services from those of competitors.

Worldwide, trademark application class counts rose by 4.1% to approximately 15.9 million in 2025. China accounted for 46.3% of the global total, followed by the United States with 5.7% and India with 4%.

Kazakhstan's double-digit growth across patents, trademarks and industrial designs contrasts with the global decline in design filings. However, WIPO's figures measure filing activity rather than the commercial success of inventions and products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had registered 37,190 inventions and 10,198 utility models.