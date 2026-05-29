Kazakhstan’s tourism potential showcased in Shanghai

With the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, the Almaty city administration organized the event “Almaty Tourism Day in Shanghai,” aimed at promoting the tourism potential of Kazakhstan’s southern metropolis on both international and Chinese markets.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Nurlan Akkoshkarov, delivered a welcoming speech to the guests of the event, including representatives of foreign consulates general in Shanghai, Chinese tourism organizations, local municipal authorities, and business representatives. He emphasized that Almaty today is not only the largest metropolis in Kazakhstan, but also a modern tourism, cultural, and business hub of Central Asia. The Consul General highlighted the city’s unique combination of picturesque nature, mountain landscapes, developed infrastructure, rich gastronomy, and traditional hospitality.

The “Almaty Tourism Day in Shanghai” became not only a presentation of the city, but also a platform for establishing new business contacts, discussing joint projects, and opening new opportunities for cooperation between the tour operators of the two countries, building upon the friendly relations established between Almaty and Shanghai in June 2025.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

A dance flash mob in the center of Shanghai became one of the highlights of Kazakhstan’s participation in ITB China 2026, attracting the attention of the international audience and promoting a dynamic and modern image of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana welcomes 1.6 million tourists in 2025, showcases growth at ITB China 2026.